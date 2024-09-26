Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $135.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.93. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 24.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

