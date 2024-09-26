Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.