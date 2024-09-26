Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Village Super Market worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Village Super Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Village Super Market by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Village Super Market by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Village Super Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Village Super Market by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Stock Down 0.7 %

VLGEA opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Village Super Market

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Village Super Market news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

