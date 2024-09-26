Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CART. Citigroup raised their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 10,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $454,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 298,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,824. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

