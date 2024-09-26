American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 34.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 283,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $87.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

