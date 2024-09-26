Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,468 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Kimball Electronics worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1,526.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KE shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 1.8 %

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $432.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

