American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605,641 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,498,000 after acquiring an additional 608,547 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tanger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,223,000 after buying an additional 94,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tanger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,010,000 after buying an additional 771,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tanger by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,600,000 after buying an additional 55,794 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKT opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

