American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.44 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

