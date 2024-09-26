American Century Companies Inc. Buys 38,100 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 84,519 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WIT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

