Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

