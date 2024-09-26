American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 98,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.2% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 73,662 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of IPI opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.19. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.88 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.