American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 95,878 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 535.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,878 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 363.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $1,583,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $47.44.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

