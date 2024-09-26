American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,253,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 95,686 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $8,780,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 85,777 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $497.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,361 shares of company stock valued at $248,033. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Health Catalyst

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.