Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.57. Andersons has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

