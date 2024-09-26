BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Update

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 100,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance

BCAN opened at $8.07 on Thursday. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $4,522.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Femto Technologies Inc develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities.

