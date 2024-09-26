Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Expands By 82.4%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance
Shares of BAERW stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
About Bridger Aerospace Group
