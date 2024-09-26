Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Expands By 82.4%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Shares of BAERW stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

