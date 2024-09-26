One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

OLP opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,200.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $136,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $617,032 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.