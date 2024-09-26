Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Tiptree Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.31. Tiptree has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.67 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth $320,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

