Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Addentax Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATXG stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Addentax Group has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

