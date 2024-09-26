Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE WOR opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.