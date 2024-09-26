American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 8,475 Shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVMC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVMC opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.98. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

About Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.