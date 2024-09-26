American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Financial Institutions worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 25.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $385.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.92. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

About Financial Institutions

(Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.