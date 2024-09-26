Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stake Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $74.34.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

In other news, Director Joseph Marushack acquired 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.22 per share, with a total value of $29,688.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,688.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

