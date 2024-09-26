LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.18% of LSI Industries worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 80,818 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 39.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 396,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 112,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $485,632.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,212.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $142,028.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,903 shares of company stock worth $756,227. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on LYTS

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.