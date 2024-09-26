American Century Companies Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Kforce worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Kforce by 50.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Kforce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $60.73 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

