American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,961,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $4,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at $929,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Performance

AEG stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

About Aegon

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.