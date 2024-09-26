SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 17.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,169,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in SSR Mining by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 621,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 1,118,417 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in SSR Mining by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 264,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 186,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 191,409 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

