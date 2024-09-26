American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Hess Midstream worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM opened at $35.75 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.81%.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

