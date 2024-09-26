American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,976 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 24.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,253,000 after acquiring an additional 424,842 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 234,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

