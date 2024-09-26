American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.83% of Cass Information Systems worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 373,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 302,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 39.8% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 222,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 39.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

CASS opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CASS

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.