State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $222,000 Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 596.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 2,613.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Paysafe by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

PSFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSFE

Paysafe Profile

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.