State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JANX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,578 shares of company stock worth $12,071,151. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

