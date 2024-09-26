State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of NovoCure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $14,543,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.71. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.46.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

