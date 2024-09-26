State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,807 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

