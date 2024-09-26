Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at $4,472,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $961,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Oscar Health stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $511,066.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 853,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,567,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $511,066.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 853,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,567,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069. 25.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

