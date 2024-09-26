State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $479,000 Stock Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,005 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 238,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 114,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 159,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
BHR stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.86%.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
