Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,273 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLBT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

