State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 52,266 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,266 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $60,462,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 165,467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 146,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Down 0.5 %

Banco de Chile stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.40. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $810.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

