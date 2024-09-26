Sei Investments Co. Has $22.40 Million Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.54% of Gates Industrial worth $22,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 341.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE GTES opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

