Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

