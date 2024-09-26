Sei Investments Co. Has $22.06 Million Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,677 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Veralto worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Veralto during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $111.04 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.31.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.