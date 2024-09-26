Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,177 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $95.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

