Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,934 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.41% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $20,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 365,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 290.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 114,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 85,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

