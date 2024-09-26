NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,312,000 after purchasing an additional 173,697 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,087 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $233.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

