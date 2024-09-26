Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 667,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bancolombia by 1,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 166,471 shares during the period.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.8456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

CIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.40.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

