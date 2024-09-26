Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $20,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

