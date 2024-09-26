Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,891 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.36% of SouthState worth $21,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371,987 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 270.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 258,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in SouthState by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,402,000 after acquiring an additional 149,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SouthState by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 596,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,376,000 after acquiring an additional 116,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the second quarter worth about $7,303,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.67. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $102.82.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Stephens raised their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group raised their price target on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

