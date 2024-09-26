Sei Investments Co. Has $21.25 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $21,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.96.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

