Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,493 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.66% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after purchasing an additional 187,619 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,550,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 85,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,467,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NWE stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $57.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

