Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Avantor worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,298,000 after purchasing an additional 624,369 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avantor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,695 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Avantor by 14.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,544,000 after purchasing an additional 297,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Avantor by 5.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,006,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,348,000 after purchasing an additional 287,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

